Museveni bans rice  growing in wetlands

President Museveni. PHOTO/ PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • There has been a sharp decline in wetland coverage from 15.5 per cent in 1994 and to 8.9 percent due to encroachment, according to the National Environment Management Authority.

President Museveni has ordered a total ban on rice growing in wetlands across the country, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has revealed.
Ms Nabbanja made the declaration in a February 8 letter to the Agriculture minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, and the Minister of Water and Environment, Mr Sam Cheptoris.

