Let’s handle Nakivubo and Namboole better

This past week, Uganda has been bombarded with news about the reopening of the country’s two premier sports facilities – Nakivubo and Namboole.

First, there was the confirmation that Namboole will host a test event with games on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 involving four teams.

Bul and KCCA ‘host’ Vipers and SC Villa in critical games that could go a long way in deciding this season’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

Local football governing body, Fufa, are hoping for a seamless occasion that will lead to the return of international football to the stadium designed in the 1970s.

The target is to have the stadium host 2026 World Cup qualifying games in June, which would be the first time since November 17, 2019.

If the Wednesday event goes well, the continental and global regulators at Caf and Fifa will then grant the facility a certificate.

Its renovation has cost the Ugandan taxpayer Shs97b, with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) taking the lead.

From the playing surfaces, safety and security guarantees, to floodlights, dressing rooms, running tracks, access control and seating areas, Namboole had surely changed. The public can make their judgement this week.

Just like Namboole which was built by the Chinese in the 90s, Nakivubo War II Memorial Stadium has undergone a revamp. Built in honour of the Ugandan veterans who fought alongside the British colonialists in the Second World War, Nakivubo has gone to the dogs.

At the point of its closure nearly a decade ago, it was a shell where people went to park their cars, catch a nap and pass time.

Following its closure, it was handed to city businessman Hamis Kiggundu to rehabilitate in a private-public partnership that gave him a 49-year lease.

After several delays, President Museveni launched the rehabilitated Nakivubo last week and gave Kiggundu all the kudos.

The biggest lesson we could all take from these aforementioned constructions is how long it has taken us to restore them to a recognisable state.

Namboole has taken us five years to reinstate via a supplementary budget passed in Parliament two years ago.

It has taken a private developer a decade to rebuild Nakivubo. Now, these are treasures that we must guard diligently, lest we lose them again. We are a country that lacks sports facilities to elevate our sportsmen and women to a competitive level internationally.