Let’s invest in the mental wellbeing of our children

This week, a Primary Seven candidate allegedly committed suicide inside a school library in Bukomansimbi District. Police say the 14-year-old pupil of St Jude Thaddeus Primary School could have ended his life because a teacher threatened to punish him severely for being involved in a relationship with a 13-year-old schoolmate.

In the same week, police in North Kyoga region raised alarm over the increasing number of suicide cases among children in Lango sub-region. Police say they register a case of suicide and attempted suicide at least weekly.

These examples come around the time experts are calling for increased investment in children’s mental health.

According to Dr Juliet Nakku, the executive director of Butabika National Referral hospital, they are increasingly attending to children. She says the trend could be going up because children no longer get enough sleep and do not find time to play.

Dr Nakku’s reason is not so hard to illustrate. In most urban centres around the country, school vans start picking children up as early as 5am, meaning some children have to be up by 4am. After marathon studies during the day, they get home in the evening and have to do homework before getting rest.

During the short break they get at the end of the school term, they have so many sets of holiday work to do that they barely get time for co-curricular activities. In short, they get pressure from both home and school to concentrate on studies, and no attention is paid to other aspects of their development.

In light of the mental health problem that is unfolding before us, we need to go back to the basics and ensure that our children develop in all aspects of their lives, and not just academics.

As a matter of urgency, ministry of Education needs to come up with guidelines on how schools can incorporate counselling and mental care in their activities. Children are going through a lot of pressure, especially now that they have to catch up on time lost when schools were closed for nearly two years due to Covid-19.

Also, the school curriculum needs to be reviewed so that redundant content is removed to free time for learners to have co-curricular activities.

Finally, the number of health facilities giving mental health care should be increased around the country. Mental health care has mostly been prioritised in a few health centres, leaving many Ugandans unattended to, including children.