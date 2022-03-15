Men too suffer domestic violence

Statistics compiled each year by different organisations and the police show that women bear the brunt of domestic violence in this country.

What should not be forgotten and buried under the worrying statistics, however, is that men too face domestic violence in their homes.

The Daily Monitor of March 14, alluded to that in one of the main stories titled, “Widow held over assaulting priest at burial of husband”.

Both the priest, Rev Nathan Nkuranga and the deceased’s elder brother Robert Bagambe, made claims that Brazio Biryomumaisho of Kishami Parish, Ruhaama East sub county in Ntungamo, had been mistreated by his wife and children, starved, beaten and abandoned when sick. These claims are yet to be verified by the police, but the incident does show that men too are suffering domestic violence.

According to the Police Annual Report of 2020, of 18,872 people who were victims of domestic violence, 3,408 were male adults while 1,133 were male juveniles.

The report also stated that a total of 440 people were killed as a result of aggravated domestic violence, of whom, 213 were male adults, and 33 were male juveniles. The reasons given for the cases of domestic violence included the total lockdown of the country that kept families together and which led to many complications and caused friction; disputes over family property; failure to provide for the family; drug and alcohol abuse; and infidelity.

It is very likely that there are more men who are being beaten and mistreated by their family members but do not speak up due to a culture that has men believe they should bear any burden and problem by themselves and any sign of beating shows them as a weakling. According to a report by Global Press Journal, many men experiencing violence are ashamed to go to the police or seek help, for fear of stigma, because once they report the case, “the police officers can even first laugh and then later ask you to make a statement.”

The gender based violence beast should be attacked on all fronts. As various organisations continue to garner support and create awareness about domestic violence against women, those such as Men’s Forum against Domestic Violence Uganda, which has been set up to help men should also be supported.