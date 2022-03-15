Men too suffer domestic violence

Preventing domestic violence against men is not easy because they do not report such incidents. There are also no clear social support systems to help the men, who are abused.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Domestic violence
  • Our view: Support groups in places men are likely to spend their time at, should be created for them to find a safe space, especially emotionally.  Mocking of men who face violence should be discouraged.

Statistics compiled each year by different organisations and the police show that women bear the brunt of domestic violence in this country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.