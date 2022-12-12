Ongoing probe into NCS ought to bear fruit

The National Council of Sports (NCS) is currently facing an ad-hoc parliamentary committee into its affairs following allegations of mismanagement.

This past week, the committee started its hearings by listening to the Minister of State for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, who is the overall political supervisor of NCS, and his technocrats.

While there, Mr Ogwang and the NCS general secretary, Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, gave contradictory figures in regard to the renovation of Namboole stadium.

Under Mr Ogwang’s predecessor, Mr Hamson Obua, now government chief whip, the rehabilitation of the country’s biggest sports facility was allocated Shs97b.

Then, Dr Ogwel claimed about Shs400b is being spent on the stadium. Mr Ogwang revised that to the region of Shs291b. Such an uncoordinated presentation is a representation of something deeper.

This is what Parliament ought to find as they also seek answers to why NCS refused to implement MPs’ directives on ring-fencing funds for federations during the budget process.

In addition, many heads of sports federations have raised their fists to strip NCS over the expenditure of Shs7.1 allocated for global games.

There are ‘not-so-new’ accusations of officials being paid allowances to travel and watch games in hotels without adding value to the Ugandan contingent.

There are truths and half-truths in this that Parliament ought to preoccupy themselves.

It would be of no relevance to spend money on this committee if sport is not going to move closer to finding the silver bullet.

By the time the latest probe is done, will Parliament have provided any serious recommendations that could revamp NCS which is run under a 1960s law.

MPs must take time and review the law. Mr Moses Magogo, an MP and football boss, has presented a private members’ Bill while the line ministry also has one in the pipeline. These two ought to be harmonised.

In addition, the challenges sport faces in this country are not difficult to understand. In his submission before the committee, basketball president Mr Nasser Sserunjogi had to remind MPs about the need for a modern indoor sports arena.

The lack of infrastructure is critical to any inquiry into NCS since sports is still in need of these basics.

Then, most of the accusations against NCS revolve around money. While parliament increased the sports budget to Shs48b, this is still a drop in the ocean. There is just enough money allocated to sports in the budget.

For this inquiry to have any tangible results, MPs must focus on the crystal ball not allegations and accusations.