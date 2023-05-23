Pay more attention to condition of  infrastructure

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, on May 19 provided some information that might offer relief to people who travel to Masaka and beyond using the Kampala Masaka highway.

Since May 11, when a section of the River Katonga Bridge was washed away, motorists have had to use a diversion and take the Mpigi- Kanoni-Sembabule-Villa Maria Road to Masaka.

Now, according to the minister, travellers using motorcycles and light/small cars should be able to use the main highway starting May 28, after a temporary bridge is constructed.

Although the washing away of part of this bridge has been covered extensively by the media, it is not the only area where travellers have been affected.

On May 4, a section of the Kabale-Kisoro-Rwanda/DR Congo road collapsed at Hamurwa Town Council in Rubanda District. Traffic also had to be diverted.

In different parts of the country, the roads and bridges have become difficult to use or almost impassable. Potholes have become much worse, and bridges shaky and not fit for use.

On Tuesday March 14, under the headline ‘Weather patterns: We need to plan better’, we wrote in this very space, about how with the heavy rains coming, we were bound to experience these very issues and the authorities should have planned for them.

When those entrusted with the care of our infrastructure plan for and work on it deliberately, we are likely to have less disruptive events.

In preparation for any rain season, the authorities should check bridges, roads and areas that tend to flood and collapse due to flooding.

Reinforcing and fixing these ahead of time will save everyone money and time. In some cases, it will even save lives.

It will be a sad thing if during the next rain season, reports come through of more bridges collapsing and roads and areas being cut off completely halting business and interrupting people’s routines.

The government needs to prioritise basic things such as these, after all, it works for them if people are able to trade, travel, and spend.

It should be able to recognise that the better the infrastructure is, the more gains it will make. At the end of the day, it is their job to ensure these structures are in good condition.