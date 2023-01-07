Policing events should improve

On December 31, 2022, nine lives were lost during a New Year’s fireworks stampede at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba, a Kampala city suburb.

Much as the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire claimed that the incident happened after the event’s master of ceremonies encouraged revellers to go outside and watch a fireworks display, witnesses say the venue had been packed beyond the expected limit. Contrary to Owoyesigire’s statement, Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the organiser did not follow a guideline that requires children to be accompanied at such gatherings by adults. This led to the arrest of the event’s organiser Abbey Musinguzi.

In quite a similar manner, on December 29, 2015, at least 13 people drowned durung New Year beach parties on Lake Victoria shores in Entebbe. Apparently, most events in Uganda pose a risk of potential disasters given the manner in which safety is handled at venues. Before the tragedy at Freedom City, a similar fate nearly happened on August 9, 2022 at the same venue when several people fainted at a concert organised by music trio, Kampala Boys.

Much as it is a requirement for organisers to avail to the Inspector General of Police measures they are putting in place to control crowds with a practical and approved traffic management plan, which must include access and exit routes, it is always a hustle to exit venues. It is evident that police guidelines usually stop at obtaining clearances from the Inspector General of Police. Furthermore, some police officers accept bribes to let event organisers hold functions without following the rules.

Many organisers are money-oriented people who care less about the safety of people, which explains why unaccompanied minors are allowed into rowdy spaces and the vulnerable: (persons with disabilities, pregnant women) are never catered for. The sitting arrangement is usually horrible, especially at outdoor venues, posing a threat to party-goers.

Furthermore, the conveners of events usually never have in place measures to handle emergencies, which include medical provisions, fire safety systems, and thorough evacuation plans as guided by police.

Moving forward, police should enforce these measures and make sure that the clearances are not just done on paper. All venues should be registered and physically inspected by police to assess the level of preparedness.