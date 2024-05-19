The youth need to be at forefront of Aids fight

This week, Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Aids Candlelight Memorial. The day was initiated in 1983 and since then there have been thousands of events organised across the world to remember the heroes that succumbed to HIV/Aids.

Uganda’s national celebrations – organised by the Uganda Aids Commission under the Theme: Ending Aids by 2030, keeping communities at the centre – were held at Hoima City on Friday. Hundreds of Ugandans participated in the event by lighting candles and posting on social media.

National Media Group (NMG) Uganda celebrated the day at the Monitor Publications offices in Namuwongo, Kampala.

“As a media house, we’re doing what we know best, which is raising awareness. We are doing our part, and we hope decision makers and the general public will do theirs as well,” Mr Timothy Ntale, the head of legal at NMG Uganda, said.

The day comes against the backdrop of a report late last year by the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) that about 1,000 new infections are registered in the country every week, and it is infecting predominantly the young people.

Figures from the Commission put the figures at about 70 new infections among the young people every day. More than 51,000 people contracted HIV in 2022 and out of more than 1.4 million people living with the virus, around 17,000 died.

Uganda has over the years been recognised for making strides in the fight against HIV/Aids. But the latest data from UAC suggests that Uganda’s achievements could easily be reversed by the number of infections among the young people.

As we remember those who succumbed to the disease, it is our appeal that we go back to the basics and put the young people at the forefront of the fight.

First, we need to educate them about the disease. This calls for a concerted effort among all stakeholders, including parents, religious and cultural leaders, schools and influential figures. They all need to preach the same message to urge to young people to abstain and use protection.

Then we need to fight stigma. A growing number of adolescents living with HIV are not taking their antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) that prevent the onset of Aids. Among the reasons given for this trend was stigma. Young people need to learn to live with the disease.

Finally, we need to reduce mother-to-child transmissions. All pregnant women must ensure they go for testing and get the right medication if they test positive. The medicine is available. We can prevent the transmission of the disease to our babies.