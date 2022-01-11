We must all protect the environment

Jinja City Environment Authorities load the logs of mvule tress at Bridge Avenue after they were illegally cut down.

  • Our view:  We urge people in different communities across the country to help and in some cases force agencies like NEMA, to bring court challenges, and to protest in defense of the environment.  

In Jinja City a businessman, Zziwa Mayanja, is in trouble for felling two mvule trees. Why? The community stood up to him and halted his plans to fell eight trees planted along the banks of River Nile and its surrounding areas by the late colonial chief, Semei Kakungulu, in the early 1920s.

