We need to crackdown on those dumping waste

This week, this publication ran a story of the plight of residents of Koc-goma Sub-county in Nwoya District who have for nearly two years suffered at the hands of an investor.

The residents accuse the Bukona Agro Processors Factory managers of dumping waste in water bodies and other open places.

Residents fear what the effects of the waste could have on their health, animals and crops since their pleas to the factory owners and local leaders has yielded nothing, yet they continue suffering with polluted air and water.

Sadly, the plight of the residents of Koc-goma is just an example of the wider problem that Ugandans face. Our environment faces threats from both the private individuals and investors.

The major threats include deforestation, wetland encroachment and improper waste disposal that have been linked to many of the environment disasters that we have faced in the recent past.

Uganda is a party to a number of international conventions, however, there are limited resources to implement them well. Both Cabinet and Parliament have come up with several good laws, policies, guidelines on management of the environment. However our biggest challenge has been on enforcement.

This year, for instance, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) announced a campaign to arrest or fine car owners without waste bins. This move was largely laughed at by the public and its enforcement has been equally laughable.

If we are, as a country, to successfully win the war against damaging of our environment, then we must deal decisively with those breaking the law.

To begin with, we need to increase the funding for environment activities. Government needs to operationalise the environmental levy fund, which has been shelved since 2019. The National Environment Act, 2019, provides for the establishment of the National Environment Fund. This should help authorities such as Nema to get more staff, but also be able to adequately monitor all corners of the country to make sure everyone is playing by the rules.

We also need to deal with those who are “untouchable” because of their proximity to the powers that be. This especially concerns investors who think they should get preferential treatment because of the amount of money they inject into the Ugandan economy.