Catholic church on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that deals with the creation of intelligent agents, which are systems that can reason, learn, and act autonomously. AI research has been highly successful in developing effective techniques for solving a wide range of problems; from game playing to medical diagnosis.

There are many different approaches to AI, but some of the most common include: Machine learning which involves training algorithms on large amounts of data so that they can learn to make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed, natural language processing which involves enabling computers to understand and generate human language, computer vision which involves enabling computers to see and understand the world around them, robotics (this involves designing and building intelligent machines that can interact with the physical world), to mention but a few.

The Catholic Church’s view on artificial intelligence (AI) is nuanced and evolving, reflecting both the potential benefits and ethical challenges this technology presents. Some of its potential benefits include: a) Promoting human flourishing: AI could be used to address global challenges like poverty, hunger, and disease, aligning with the Church’s commitment to social justice. For example, AI-powered agricultural tools could optimise crop yields and food distribution, and AI-driven medical diagnostics could improve healthcare access in underserved communities. b) Enhancing human capabilities: AI could assist humans in various fields, from scientific research to education. Imagine AI tools aiding scientists in complex data analysis or personalised learning platforms tailoring education to individual needs. c) Protecting the environment: AI could contribute to environmental sustainability by optimising resource management, developing renewable energy sources, and monitoring ecological changes.

The above benefits are however not privy of ethical concerns and some of the ethical concerns being raised by the Catholic Church are: i) Job displacement: Automation through AI could lead to job losses, particularly in repetitive tasks. The Church emphasises the importance of decent work and calls for responsible AI development that prioritises human well-being over economic gain. (ii) Algorithmic bias: AI algorithms trained on biased data can perpetuate discrimination and unfairness. The Church advocates for transparency and accountability in AI development to ensure algorithms uphold ethical principles and promote justice. (iii) Human dignity and autonomy: Over reliance on AI could erode human dignity and autonomy. The Church emphasises the irreplaceable value of human life and the importance of maintaining human control over AI systems.

These and other ethical concerns have hence pushed Pope Francis to intervene on several occasions on the issue of AI for example:

—In his Apostolic Exhortation “Christus Vivit” (2019), the pope briefly mentioned AI, calling for its use to serve humanity and not replace human relationships.

— In His 2023 World Peace Day message, he called for an international treaty to regulate AI, warning of the risks of “weaponisation” and emphasising the need to ensure that AI is used for the common good and promotes peace.

—In his address to the “Minerva Dialogues” in 2023, he urged developers of AI to act ethically and responsibly, keeping human dignity and the common good at the centre of their work. He also expressed hope that AI could contribute to solving global challenges like poverty and hunger.

In her call to action therefore, the Catholic Church vis-a vis AI calls for: human-centred development, setting up of ethical guidelines and open dialogue.

In conclusion, The Catholic Church recognises the potential of AI to contribute to a better world but also warns against its potential pitfalls. By prioritising human well-being, upholding ethical principles, and fostering open dialogue, the Church can help shape AI development in a way that benefits the whole of humanity. Therefore, the core principles of human dignity, social justice, and responsible stewardship of technology remain central to the Church’s message.

Fr Dr.Ronald Kigozi,