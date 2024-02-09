Commercial buildings should have fire safety measures

“Everything has been lost in the fire, everything is gone; I don’t even know what to say, and there is nothing to do. Even if one calls upon the government, it won’t help, only God can help,” lamented Damalie Nantaba, a trader who had owned a restaurant for three years, whose business recently fell victim to a devastating fire at City House on December 11, 2023.

Nantaba’s heartfelt plea reflects the dire situation of numerous Ugandans who have suffered immense losses due to fires in commercial properties.

While traders like Nantaba often shoulder the burden of such incidents, it is crucial to acknowledge the responsibility of building owners in ensuring fire prevention measures are in place at a commercial facility.

Over the past five years, Ugandan businesses have witnessed over 1,000 fire incidents on commercial facilities, as reported by annual police crime reports.

Those most affected are hardworking individuals like Nantaba, who invest their savings or take on substantial loans to establish and sustain their small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Regrettably, many businesses like Nantaba’s are forced to shut down following preventable fire incidents.

Shockingly, statistics indicate that 75 percent of businesses in Uganda do not celebrate their first anniversary, according to Shakib Nsubuga, an expert in the SME sector.

It is only fair that building owners fulfil their proactive role in fire prevention by incorporating fire suppression systems during the construction phase of the building establishment, ensuring the availability of emergency exits, fire-resistant walls, and firefighting equipment and effectively communicating emergency response procedures to occupants through appropriate signage.

Examining City House, for instance, one can observe how the would-be parking lot was occupied by various structures, including the bar, from where the fire originated, leaving little room for escape routes.

Building Control Regulations of 2020 entrusts the responsibility for fire safety management systems to the building owners.

In fact, before obtaining a building permit, owners must ensure that fire protection and firefighting systems are incorporated into the construction plans. These measures play a crucial role in preventing fires and minimising their impact.

During a televised statement, the deputy police spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan cited a lack of nearby hydrants as the reason for delays in extinguishing the City House fire.

However, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) disputed this claim a day later, stating that over 500 fire hydrants were indeed operational after a swift action to proactively assess the status of fire hydrants strategically placed throughout the city.

This discrepancy underscores coordination issues among state entities while underscoring the importance of building owners implementing comprehensive fire safety requirements.

By taking proactive measures, they can contribute to fire prevention and aid firefighting efforts even before the arrival of the fire brigade.

Business owners must advocate for their building owners to prioritise the implementation of robust fire safety management systems to safeguard their properties and lives.

Fire incidents can have devastating consequences, leading to irreparable losses for entrepreneurs who have worked tirelessly to establish their businesses.

By emphasising the shared responsibility between building owners and tenants, and by adhering to fire prevention regulations, we can create safer environments that nurture business growth and protect the livelihoods of countless Ugandans.

Let us collectively work towards strengthening fire safety measures and ensuring a more secure future for all.