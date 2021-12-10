Don’t blame democracy for Africa’s problems

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

It could be reasonably argued that as the clock wound down on colonialism, democracy was inevitable in much of Africa

A recent article in the Daily Monitor equated pro-democracy advocacy on the African continent, with the goodwill and aid of Western countries, to an iteration of colonialism. Such a stark comparison has the effect of fetching raw emotions to a conversation that requires a clear lens of objectivity. To see democracy as a niggling relic of colonialism is a deeply flawed perspective. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.