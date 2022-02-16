Fuel price in Uganda: A case for regulation

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Whereas fuel prices have generally increased worldwide, following the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted into the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cutting their collective oil production by a record level of 10 million barrels per day in 2020, Uganda has seen a relatively higher rise compared to the neighbouring countries, including the landlocked states

Despite the easing of truck pile-up at the border, which had been blamed for run-away fuel prices in Uganda, most pump stations are still selling fuel at or slightly over Shs 5,000. Between June 2021 and January 2022, fuel prices in the country have gone up by more than Shs 1,000. This is very high and calls for an explanation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.