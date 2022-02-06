Prime

Why fuel prices remain high despite border clearance

A  fuel station in Komamboga in Kisasi, Kampala, retailing petrol at Shs7,000 on January  19.  Prices of fuel across the country have remained high despite clearance of the supply chokepoint at Malaba border.  PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Three weeks ago, the country suffered an unprecedented hike in  fuel prices blamed on a strike by truck drivers protesting compulsory Covid-19 testing at the Uganda-Kenya border. This is said to have cut off fuel supply to Uganda as trucks jammed the border, leading to a shortage that saw prices double.

Stakeholders in the fuel sector have issued contradictory statements about the cause of the persisting high fuel prices across the country, despite the clearance of the supply chokepoint at Malaba border.

