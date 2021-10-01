Implementation of older persons Act a good move

By Guest Writer More by this Author

After several years, government has finally operationalised the National Council for Older Persons Act, 2013.

The Act provides for the establishment of the National Council for Older Persons, a creation of a secretariat and also elections of representatives of older persons to lower councils, district and parliamentary leadership levels.

At parliamentary level, government endorsed the creation of five slots for older persons’ representatives, and elections were held in January last year.

The government further created a cabinet slot for older people, and Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafabi was appointed State Minister for Elderly Affairs.

It is hoped that the minister and his four other colleagues will act as a voice of the elderly in Parliament.

The representatives are also expected to bridge the gap between government, Parliament and the ordinary older person.

One of the current contentious issues is the welfare of the aged in Uganda.

Government is currently giving a monthly grant of Shs25,000 to those aged 80 and above.

Experts argue that this is too little considering the levels of poverty in the country, and want the money increased to at least Shs100,000. The cutoff point of 80 years for the beneficiaries is also said to be unfavourable, and they want it lowered to at least 60 years.

Fortunately, all the five MPs have committed to ensuring that these issues are raised on the floor of Parliament at an appropriate time.

Research has also indicated that ill – health is a major source of worry and stress among older persons in the country.

Common health problems among older persons include hypertension, stroke, diabetes, heart diseases, trachoma and blindness that often lead to complications and permanent incapacitation.

Poor health reduces the capacity of older persons to generate income and curtails their productivity.

Older persons can hardly afford the cost of travelling to health centres. Their health problems are compounded by lack of money for seeking appropriate medical attention or buying drugs for non – communicable diseases. Research has further revealed that elderly persons suffer abuses such as theft, burglary, dispossession of property by individuals, families or the community.

In some areas, the elderly are accused of witchcraft thus being tortured or assaulted.

This situation arises because the elderly live in isolation and are too trail to defend themselves, and there are no mechanisms to protect them. These scenarios deny older persons from living secure and dignified life. The issue of land grabbing and property destruction is not new to many readers of this article.

Research conducted by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development further paints a dark picture of the water, and sanitation situation.

The study released recently indicates that older persons travel long distances in search of clean water while those who cannot afford to walk depend on contaminated water which put their health at risk.

It is from this background that the operationalisation of the National Council for older persons Act, 2013, is a timely move to improve the welfare of Uganda’s Senior Citizens.

Certainly, the five members of Parliament for older persons and Minister Mafabi have some homework to do over the next five years.

Meanwhile, government has also operationalised the creation of district, city and lower council committees for older persons across the country.

In Kampala, for example, a total of 12 councillors were elected to represent older persons at the authority level and each of the five city divisions, village, parish and sub-parish in Kampala now has a council for older persons.

The committee led by Mr Anthony Lubowa is engaged in consultations and meetings with several stakeholders with an aim of creating awareness and building consensus among the political elite and general population on issues related to older persons.

Henry Baguma, Journalist and Secretary for Publicity KCCA Older Persons Council