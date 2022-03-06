Kenya-Uganda trade war is harming free trade in East African Community

Milk is one of the items frequently traded in East Africa. 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya-Uganda trade wars are not only a threat to economic prosperity in the involved states but are also a threat to free trade in the EAC. There is an urgent need for a truce.

Kenya and Uganda have for long engaged in a trade dispute. The latest hostilities between the two East African countries began in December 2019 when Kenya stopped importing Ugandan milk. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.