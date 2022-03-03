Lenten season is a spiritual journey

Christian devotees queue to have their foreheads smeared with ash at Christ the King Church in Kampala as they marked Ash Wednesday on March 02, 2022. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • In lent, we are given the opportunity to examine our prayer life. This is good to look at our prayer life and find ways that will help us get closer to God.

According to Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a six-week period of prayer, fasting and acts of charity prior to Easter. Although Ash Wednesday and Lent are typically considered Catholic observances, protestant participation in Lent’s spiritual disciplines is a growing trend.

