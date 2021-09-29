Let’s collaborate to make sign language compulsory in schools

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Following the commemoration of the International Week of the Deaf, we must reflect on how we could kick start a conversation on thriving and inclusive communities.

It is one thing to ceremoniously applaud progress but it is different to investigate whether our claim as society to collectively cater for the needs of persons living with disability have been met.

Important to note is that we have not made progress towards implementing the policy that requires adoption of sign language as a critical prerequisite of the human rights of deaf people.

As much as we may pride ourselves in ensuring that no one is left behind, we have performed poorly at ensuring that the deaf community has equal access to services including health, education, social gathering because the large majority of the country’s population does not consider sign language as important.

Case in point is a feature that aired on NTV “My Silent World - The majority of health workers testify that they are unable to effectively meet the needs of their deaf patients because they are not trained in sign language”.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, (an international human rights treaty of the United nations intended to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities), of which Uganda is a signatory, recognises sign language as equal to spoken languages.

It argues that sign languages are fully-fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages, alongside which they co-exist.

The adoption of sign language as a compulsory subject taught in schools enables inclusion and eliminates any stigma towards children born with and living with disability in our society.

Furthermore, early access to sign language and related services, is vital for the growth and development of those with the disability. It is also critical for the achievement of sustainable development goals.



Considering that persons with hearing impairments live among us, we must intentionally ensure smooth communication so that their needs are met just like their hearing counterparts.

Reliance on technological advancement is in itself great progress towards attaining inclusion for all, however most parents can not afford digital devices for their children with hearing impairment.

For many people, the uptake of sign language is informed by impairment within their closest family or community.

According to Accessibility.com, less than 1 per cent of the population will consider learning sign language to cater to the needs of a deaf individual.

However, if majority embraced the learning of sign language it would help promote, protect and preserve many cultures globally.

If we all agree that inclusion is an important factor in achieving thriving communities, then we must make sure that the deaf community has access to assistance and interventions on the same terms as the rest of the population.

This means that the risks and barriers that they face must be identified and reduced.

It will take collaboration with people with disabilities and their organisations because they are entitled to participate in the decisions that affect them.

They bring in experience-based knowledge and skills as well as a wide network of persons with disabilities in the communities where the rate of sign language uptake will be monitored. They can help to ensure that recruitment policies and referral systems in schools are disability inclusive.

For this reason, I have petitioned government and the Ministry of Education to make sign language a compulsory Subject in schools.

Cynthia Kyofuna, Public relations specialist