Let’s involve women in climate change fight

Despite women being disproportionately affected by climate change, they play crucial role in climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Women have the knowledge and understanding of what is needed to adapt to changing environmental conditions and come up with practical solutions.

During COP26 summit last year, countries agreed to mark commitment to protect natural habitants such as forests, and to end deforestation by 2030. This seems to be impossible if we continue excluding women from participating in climate change solutions.

To achieve all the recommendations in Paris Agreement, women need to be at the forefront. We need to involve women in tree planting campaigns, especially of fruits such as mango trees, oranges, papaws in their home gardens/ compounds. This will help in promotion of green economy and reduction of carbon gas emissions.

It is important to note that women are innovators and they play important role in climate change solutions.

And since majority of women are the bread givers of families, responsible for providing food, if given chance they would be interested in combating natural calamities such drought and floods, among other climate change impacts.

However, to achieve the above, climate finance should be accessible to both men and women and designed to generate mutual benefit.

Women have proven to lead the way towards more equitable and sustainable solutions to climate change sectors through innovations and expertise.

For instance, Kate Marvel, a scientist, is using blogs, podcasts and twitter to fight misinformation about climate change. Additionally, there is an evident correlation between environment and gender.

When gender inequality is high, forest depletion, air pollution, and environmental degradations are also high.

Climate change impacts people differently based on their roles and responsibilities, which are often defined by gender.

For example, in agricultural sector of many countries, men typically are responsible for commercial crops whereas women are responsible for substance crops that feed the family. In this case, women are not allowed to plant trees because men think that their land is going to be taken and this has been a barrier to climate change solutions.

It’s also noted that climate change aggravates the effect of population growth, urbanisation, without serious adaptation, climate change is likely to push millions further into poverty, limit the opportunities for sustainable development and for people to escape from poverty. In the same vein, women can be the change makers of this. Once they are involved in negotiation round tables and decision making, they can front brilliant ideas that can save us from climate change impacts.

Furthermore, gender equality is a centre element of climate justice. Women and girls will continue to be vulnerable to the effects of climate change and environmental degradation. And so their voices should be heard.

In conclusion, climate change is one of the pressing issues of our time which threatens livelihoods of billions of people. It is real and the time to include everyone is now.