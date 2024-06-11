Let’s nurture God-fearing families to combat corruption

During the June 6, 2024 State-of-the-Nation Address, President Museveni took a firm stance against corruption. He revealed evidence of collusion among public officials to embezzle taxpayers’ money. The pervasive issue of corruption affects nearly every sector in Uganda, compromising service delivery across the nation.

As Uganda celebrated 50 years of Independence in 2012, religious leaders reflected on the country’s future, recognizing the need for a morally upright citizenry embodying love, care, integrity, hard work, and honesty—values essential in the fight against corruption. We need citizens who adhere to moral and national laws and who reject the temptation to steal public funds.

On this note, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda unveiled a six-pillar framework in 2012 to build a God-fearing, healthy, caring, harmonious, prosperous, and secure nation. Central to these pillars is the family, seen as the critical unit for instilling the mindset and moral integrity necessary for the Uganda we want.

Development partners often point out the discrepancy between Ugandans’ professed faith and their actions, questioning why we seem highly religious yet act contrary to those beliefs. The daily reports of corruption scandals will only cease when every Ugandan embraces and practices the family values of love, care, and honesty.

Religious institutions should not only persistently condemn corruption and call on the corrupt to repent and change their ways, but also put in place outreach programs to their flock, particularly those in public offices. Besides, the religious leaders must live as role models for society to emulate.

The Inter-Religious Family Festival 2024 urges us all to reflect on the types of families we are raising. We need responsible parenting to foster honest and hardworking children, thereby creating a society that follows God’s guidance in all endeavors. Cultivating such a generation begins with families. Parents must impart values of honesty, hard work, and piety to their children from an early age.

To address these issues, we must prioritize and strengthen the family as the nucleus for nurturing honest, God-fearing, and patriotic citizens. Ugandans should aim to be faithful stewards of their bodies, neighbors, families, and resources. This approach will foster peace, reduce disease, and alleviate poverty, guiding us toward a vision of a God-fearing, healthy, secure, stable, prosperous, harmonious, and caring Uganda.

For a prosperous nation free of corruption, families must be taught to work diligently, establish enterprises, and invest wisely. Young people should be guided to value hard work, patience, and perseverance, directing their energies into productive activities rather than gambling. The education system should be revised to equip learners with the soft skills needed to face the 21st-century challenges.

Finally, religious leaders must instill values of unity and tolerance, despite diverse beliefs. Mutual respect and constructive dialogue at family, community, and national levels are crucial for resolving conflicts.