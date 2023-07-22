Let’s save Uganda’s forest cover

Uganda, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife, is currently facing a dire ecological crisis.

Forest degradation, a pressing issue plaguing the nation, has reached catastrophic levels due to the complicity of the very authorities responsible for protecting the environment. As Uganda’s magnificent forests continue to unravel, the implications for climate stability and biodiversity loss grow increasingly severe. It is imperative that we shed light on this environmental betrayal and demand immediate action.

One of the glaring examples of this crisis is the degradation of Bugoma Forest Reserve in western Uganda. In 1932, Bugoma had an undemarcated reserve of 35,840 hectares. It’s cover was increased to 41.144 hectares in 1944. Shockingly, Ms Nancy Ogonje, the executive director of East African Wildlife Society in an article published by this paper in 2020, said around 5,770 hectares of this valuable forest were leased to Hoima Sugar Ltd, who have been clearing the woodland to make way for a sugarcane plantation. This conversion of forestland into farmland is being carried out with a blatant disregard for laws governing environmental protection.

Similarly, in 2022, the Uganda Land Commission leased out a portion of land that formed part of Budongo Forest, specifically 410 acres, which were utilised by BAHESCO Limited. The ongoing situation in Gunda is no different, as more than 170 acres of the Gunda local forest reserve land were illegally distributed to 46 officials by the Uganda Land Commission, according to Wakiso District Speaker, Mr Najja Nasif.

The authorities in Uganda, entrusted with safeguarding the nation’s forests, have woefully failed in their duty.

The wanton destruction of these vital ecosystems has occurred under their watch, with a shocking lack of intervention or enforcement of existing environmental regulations. This distressing indifference by those who should be leading the charge in environmental preservation is an affront to both the nation and the global community.

The consequences of Uganda’s forest degradation extend far beyond the loss of trees. Forests serve as critical carbon sinks, absorbing greenhouse gases and mitigating climate change. As these once-thriving ecosystems fall victim to human greed and negligence, the resulting surge in carbon emissions exacerbates global warming, leading to severe weather patterns, increased temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall.

Uganda, once blessed with fertile lands and abundant water resources, now faces the looming spectre of a climate catastrophe.

Uganda’s forests are teeming with an astonishing array of flora and fauna, harbouring countless species found nowhere else on Earth. The unchecked degradation of these natural habitats has become a death sentence for the unique biodiversity that once flourished within them. Endangered species, ranging from majestic elephants to elusive primates and vibrant bird species, are losing their homes and facing the imminent threat of extinction. Uganda risks erasing its natural heritage, depriving future generations of the wonders of a thriving ecosystem.

Behind the scenes of this environmental tragedy lies a web of corruption and exploitation. Unscrupulous individuals, driven by greed and selfish interests, take advantage of weak governance and lax law enforcement to engage in illegal activities such as logging, mining, and encroachment on forested lands.

These destructive activities not only harm the forests but also adversely affect local communities, displacing indigenous populations and disrupting their traditional way of life.

The time for complacency and apathy is over. Urgent action is needed to reverse the tide of forest degradation in Uganda. The authorities must acknowledge the severity of the situation and prioritise the protection and restoration of forests. This requires enhanced law enforcement, stricter penalties for offenders, and increased public awareness to combat the crisis effectively.

Uganda’s forest degradation crisis is not solely an internal affair; it has global implications. The international community must recognise its responsibility and provide support to Uganda in its fight against environmental destruction. Collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and financial aid are essential to enable Uganda to reclaim its forests and ensure a sustainable future for all.

The degradation of Uganda’s forests is an environmental tragedy fuelled by a lack of accountability, corruption, and indifference. As forests continue to be decimated, the impacts on climate stability and biodiversity loss become increasingly severe.

It is imperative that the authorities take immediate and decisive action to halt this destruction, while the international community rallies behind Uganda to provide the necessary resources and support. The time to act is now, for the sake of Uganda’s ecological heritage and the future of our planet.