Medical interns are the backbone of Uganda’s public hospitals

This screengrab from a video circulated on social media on December 12 shows some intern doctors who have vowed to maintain their strike until their concerns are addressed. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Issues of medical interns are neither a political debate nor an English-speaking contest!

By my fifth year of medicine, I had decided that I would not proceed to do internship or even practice medicine, because the struggles of most of the doctors I was supposed to aspire to be like were easily noticeable from their clothes, means of transport, and housing, but most significantly from their shoes! 

