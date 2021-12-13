Prime

Workers, MPs reject move to sack striking doctors

This screengrab from a video circulated on social media on December 12 shows some intern doctors who have vowed to maintain their strike until their concerns are addressed. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The leaders have called for dialogue and asked the Health ministry to immediately withdraw the letter.

The heads of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) and the parliamentary Health Committee, have asked the Ministry of Health not to terminate the training of striking medical interns in hospitals.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.