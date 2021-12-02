Omicron shouldn’t affect our public life so much

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

However, Omicron isn’t the next one following delta, there’s been many others that had concerning mutations that have been monitored including Kappa, Epsilon and Mu

There’s clearly lots of concern around the newly discovered Omicron variant. The media are describing it as horrific and deadly omicron? Do they know something we don’t or is it the usual scaremongering? However, Omicron isn’t the next one following delta, there’s been many others that had concerning mutations that have been monitored including Kappa, Epsilon and Mu. Omicron is of particular concern because of the high number of mutations specifically in the spike region targeted by vaccines.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.