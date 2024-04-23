Open letter to Uganda National Roads Authority

Dear Unra,

I am a resident of Entebbe Baita where I have lived for decades.

I write to bring to your attention to Entebbe’s most dangerous black spot at Nkumba University - the turn near the shopping mall. I am sure you know the spot.

I can attest that every day we witness minor accidents at that spot. It is only the gory ones like the recent one involving the concrete truck and the lawyer that get to the news, but in reality, almost every day there is an incident at that particular stretch.

The most dangerous stretch is about 100 meters from Mpala Police Station to the shopping mall. It is a spot we have nicknamed, ‘Entebbe’s kattiro’ (murder spot).

And here is a typical villager’s analysis of the spot.

As witnesses to the daily incidents, this is what we think are the major causes of accidents at that stretch.

1. The speed from the expressway at the toll, to those driving to Entebbe is about 100-120 kilometers/hour. Vehicles, especially driving at that speed, find themselves at the lights suddenly and have to brake at very short notice. There is no warning sign posted after the toll that alerts drivers, especially those who don’t use the expressway as a routine route to Entebbe. To them the lights are a surprise stop at breakneck speed.

I suggest a warning signpost about the traffic lights ahead at the road toll stop and strict speed limit of 50kms at the expressway exit at Mpala

2. The location of the lights at Nkumba are in a valley. The lights are visible only at a closer distance, probably there is a need to raise the lights by some significant height to increase visibility. Unra should not assume that all drivers coming to Entebbe do it as their routine. We have frequently identified drivers making U-turns at very wrong spots. School tour buses probably not used to the route are culprits of this. I have personally yelled at many and urged them to take the next turn!

3. The stop towards Entebbe is at a steep slope and any heavy vehicle whose brake system does not grip well and is carrying a heavy load will skid over especially during rainy seasons. Probably that descent needs to be toned down.

4. The lights go off for days. Please ensure that those lights have a serious back-up solar system

5. The intersection is just too busy with four lanes of traffic on both sides, an awkward taxi pick-up area and a couple of boda stages all clogged up within a few meters. The police at Mpala should not allow a mini tax park opposite the shopping mall

6. After the mall, usually there are traffic police stationed uphill before the Kasenyi Junction, imagine after being released by the traffic lights — pushing the pedal and just five seconds later being signaled to stop by a traffic officer. This will cause a lot of collisions. Surprisingly there is no access road where one can pull off aside. Some park on the highway creating a very risky trajectory for the cars at the rear.