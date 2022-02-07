Put indelible and conspicuous marking on all boda bodas

In an article published by this newspaper on January 21, one boda boda rider said he makes Shs150,000 a day when he works at night and only Shs40,000 when he works during daytime.

This goldmine for boda bodas—nighttime—is one of the reasons why boda boda riders are asking the government to lift the 7pm curfew that was maintained for their sector despite the government fully reopening all the others.

In response to their pleas, the government has stated that boda bodas are a security threat best managed by keeping their curfew in place. Unfortunately for the boda boda industry, the available evidence validates the government’s position. From bag snatching to assassinations, motorcycles have provided swift and efficient transportation to many criminals.

Nonetheless, since many in the boda boda business are crying foul, insisting that they only use their motorcycles to transport passengers, not criminals, how about we have a unique, indelible and conspicuous marking on all boda bodas, just like it is with commuter taxis, to distinguish boda bodas from the other motorcycles.

For example, if the fuel tanks of all commuter motorcycles are painted red and white, then the security personnel, boda boda leaders, and general public will easily distinguish boda bodas from the other motorcycles and deal with each category accordingly. This is a win-win compromise out of this stalemate.

Reagan Turakira, Kampala