The mystery of Uganda’s  abnormally happy citizens

Despite facing challenges like bad governance and unfair taxation, Ugandans have mastered the art of finding joy in the midst of adversity.

Now, while Uganda might not be topping the World Happiness Report (yet!), there’s no denying a certain infectious cheer that permeates the air. Have you ever wondered what makes Uganda and Kampala a very happy city? It’s weird how happy Ugandans can be from the bustling marketplaces to lively boda boda stages, the spirit of joy is infectious.



Step into any marketplace in Uganda any day anytime, and you’ll be greeted by a chorus of laughter and beaming smiles. Whether it’s bargaining for goods or sharing juicy gossip, the market ladies know how to keep the mood light, no matter the situation.

And as for the boda boda riders! Gathered at their stages, they engage in animated discussions about everything under the sun, from politics to finances. Their perspectives are so colourful and exaggerated that you can’t help but collect some intel from them. They know all corners of the city; you can call them the fly on the wall because they seem to know about each and everything.

Not forgetting their cousins, the taxi drivers, while the two could be bitter and exchange unpleasant pleasantries on the road, when it comes to kabozzi, they forget about all their differences, hot heated discussion about how Arsenal bottled the Premier League, the running of business in Parliament, Cabinet reshuffle and potential rumours of President Museveni postponing Christmas!

But it’s not just the big moments that bring joy to Ugandans; it’s the seemingly small things too. Take, for instance, the impromptu dance competitions that break out downtown or the hilarity that ensues when someone takes a tumble on the slippery streets during the rainy season. I mean how can someone falling because of the slippery road be funny? In the movies someone could sue the government! Well, ‘kili Uganda mama nyabo’.

Just the other day while in downtown running some errands, while wobbling through the crowded walkway along Gazaland, I noticed a large group of people standing in circles and many had left their shops unattended to, there was a lot of cheering so I decided to glance trying to figure out was happening.

To my surprise, they had tied two ropes in between two buildings almost 10 metres apart, the shop people had bet Shs1 million if these two guys would walk on the rope from one building to another and everyone was out cheering. Can you imagine! We somehow the free world, not the United States.

Despite these moments of levity, Uganda faces its fair share of challenges, from corrupt governance, bad roads, inappropriate policies to burdensome taxes. Yet, somehow, Ugandans manage to maintain their cheerful disposition. Is it sheer resilience, or is there something deeper at play? Is this some kind of national superpower?

When we delve into the realm of mental health, the picture becomes clearer. Recent statistics reveal that a staggering 14 million Ugandans are grappling with mental illness. However, rather than succumbing to despair, many choose to confront their struggles with a smile on their face. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of positivity in the face of adversity. However, it’s important to remember that happiness and mental health aren’t always opposites.

Finding humor in everyday life, staying connected to the community, and maintaining a positive outlook can actually be coping mechanisms for dealing with the full time stress of being Ugandan!

So, what are the benefits of this national case of the giggles? Well, for starters, happiness is good for you! It boosts your immune system, reduces stress, and makes you a more pleasant person to be around (trust us, nobody wants a grumpy boda rider).