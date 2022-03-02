The safety and security of vulnerable people in Ukraine

By  Simon J. Mone

Civil engineer

What you need to know:

  • They can afford arms in abundance but the expectant mother may fail to find such abundance in a healthcare facility. That is why the humanitarian world is trying to solve the current vulnerability crises around the world. Yet they continue to be woken up by newer wars – requiring more relief support.

The world in which we live continues to change for the worse as we saw last week. If you are a country that does not invest in military ware, then your citizens are going to be vulnerable to attack.

