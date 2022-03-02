Might does not make right  

Josep Borrell

By  Josep Borrell

Vice-President

European Commission

What you need to know:

  • What President Putin is doing is not only a grave violation of international law, it is a violation of the basic principles of human co-existence.

At this dark hour, when we see Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and massive disinformation campaigns and information manipulation, it is essential to separate lies -- invented to justify what cannot be justified -- from facts.

