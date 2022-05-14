There’s no justification or excuse for sexual abuse

Sheebah Karungi, a renowned artist in Uganda, took to social media to protest against someone she claims sexually assaulted her while she was waiting to perform on stage.

Immediately, social media was flooded with mixed reactions to the incident, but what piqued my interest was the bulk of the comments I saw from men claiming that her outfits are provocative and encourage men to sexually abuse her.

According to some men, women who wear provocative clothing, such as low necklines or short skirts, or tight, see-through, or clingy clothes, are more likely to be sexual assault victims.

It’s a typical argument that always comes down to the same nonsense: the victims would not have been harmed if they were different.

It’s a soothing illusion that will make it easier to think that sexual assault only happens to those who make poor decisions. It is as old as time. The first thing Adam said to God in the Bible was, “woman tempted me!”

The idea that the way a woman dresses would lead to rape or sexual assault is unsupported by evidence.

We know that people get raped while wearing various outfits. They might be wearing jeans, their school uniform, or their pajamas.

While working as maids in baggy sweatshirts, stinking and sweaty from tiredness, women are sexually abused.

These acts of violence happen because certain males are sexually aggressive, not because of a woman’s choice of clothing.

Let’s stop pretending that provocative clothing causes sexual assault; there is a link between a patriarchal culture that tolerates and excuses male sexual violence while blaming victims and a persistent sexual violence issue that disproportionately impacts women.

It’s not about the miniskirt, the heels. It’s about gender norms and behaviour that has been systematically excused.

A mini skirt is not consent and the folks who will take it as such already feel entitled to other people’s bodies.

Stop telling women how to dress and start telling men not to assault or rape — contrary statements continue to excuse perpetrators of violence and put women on the chopping block. I don’t believe our forefathers, who moved nearly nude, acted in the same manner.

Why do we keep repeating discourse that excuses this violent minority as a society? Engaging in these arguments makes you a part of the problem; it exposes a stale mentality that men have relied on for ages, despite its logical flaws.

Beliefs that clothing in a specific manner may send a dangerous signal to the opposite sex only exist because we allow them to.

Men, if you’re confused, you’re not paying attention. Ask for consent: Clothes are not consent. Being flirty is not consent. Being sex positive is not consent. Being visited by a female is not consent. It’s not that hard.