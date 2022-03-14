Universities, schools should always ensure data privacy

Students move within Makerere University recently. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Therefore, universities, and schools, being the biggest offenders, should keep what’s private private. 

While applying to public universities online through the admissions portal, applicants fill in the online form with lots of data – both personal and academic. This is all good, since that data facilitates and supports your admission/selection. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.