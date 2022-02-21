Who does the govt work for?

Traffic builds on a street in Kampala. Several people in Uganda demand better from government. 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Let the government enact a strong legal framework regulating the prices of commodities and services.

On the 26th day of January this year, the NRM government celebrated 36 years in power. It is rather unfortunate that what was being celebrated is not reflected in the lives of many Ugandans including a big section of those that attended the function at Kololo Independence Grounds. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.