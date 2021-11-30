Prime

Children of Rwenzururu palace guards rue shattered dreams

Prison warders observe as Rwenzururu Kingdom royal guards board a prison bus after the hearing of their case at the Jinja Magistrate’s Court on December 14, 2016. PHOTO/FILE

By  Jerome Kule Bitswande

On November 27, 2016, a joint force of the police and the military raided the palace of the Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere on Kibanzanga Road in Kasese Town.  The offensive led to the death of more than 100 people, most of them Rwenzururu Kingdom loyalists and the arrest of more than 200 others including the king. In this part of our series, Jerome Kule Bitswande explains how this conflict has shattered dreams and aspirations of young people.

Following the death of more than 100 people during a raid by police and the military on the palace of Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere, on November 27, 2016, many of their children were forced to drop out of school because they could not afford school fees.

