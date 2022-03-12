Former presidential candidate and opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine walks in the compound of his home in Magere, Wakiso district, during electoral campaign-period prior to the January 14 presidential elections. PHOTO/FILE/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

|

Special Reports

Prime

The limits of new celebrity politics

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • It has become fashionable in Uganda for celebrities to seek political office by tapping into fame they cultivated from various art forms.
  • But, as Derrick Kiyonga writes, the limits of the new celebrity politics are increasingly being exposed. 

As the sun was setting on a mid-January evening in the peri-urban constituency of Nakifuma County, Musa Buyondo—a boda boda rider—arrived at a gathering organised by his area Member of Parliament (MP), Fred Ssimbwa. 

