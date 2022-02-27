Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. PHOTO/AFP

Ukraine's actor-president grows on stage as war-time leader

By  AFP

  • Zelensky ran for president seemingly as a joke in 2019, but ended up defeating his arch-rival Petro Poroshenko in a runoff by more than 70 percent of the vote.

Volodymyr Zelensky was at the height of his career as an actor and comedian before giving it all up to become president in 2019. After three difficult years in politics, he is now the face of national defiance, winning rave reviews as a war-time leader. 

