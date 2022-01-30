The making of Catholic Papal Knights, Dames

Ceremonial elegance and splendour on Tuesday marked the entrance of new archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese into Rubaga Cathedral.

At the head of entourage at the installation were the regal Papal Knights who donned fur hats with Papal emblem, black cloaks and medals that dangled on their breasts as girl guides and scouts saluted.

But who are these celebrated Catholic faithful who have over the years been given the title of Knights (for men) or Dames (for women) by the Pope as head of the Holy See, or State of the Vatican City.

These Papal or Pontifical orders are honorary titles given to believers with unblemished character who have offered distinguished services to the Catholic Church and community.

On May 30, 2021, the Kampala Archdiocese at Rubaga Cathedral installed eight more Knights and Dames, bringing to 21, the total number of those installed by the diocese.

Uganda’s Knights, Dames

Those recently honoured include Ms Thereza Mbire, 87, currently a senior advisor to President Museveni; Mr Emmanuel Katongole, 56, the chairman, Quality Chemicals Industries Ltd, which among other products manufactures HIV/Aids anti-retroviral drugs. He is also the chairman for the Board of Trustees of Kisubi University; and Mr Joseph Yiga, 61, the managing director of Steel and Tube Industries Ltd.

Others are Ms Regina Yiga, 57, the president of Kampala Archdiocese Good Samaritans Apostate Department; Dr Saturanius Kasozi Mulindwa, 67, chairman of Rubaga Cathedral National Foundation, and also the chairman Finance Committee Lubaga Hospital Board of Governors; Mr Anthony Mateega, 51, the vice president of Uganda National Catholic Council of Laity Apostolates; Prof Peter Kasenene, 75, the former board chairman for National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), and Ms Mary Nansubuga, 74, who formerly served as an usher to the then Pope Paul VI during his maiden papal visit to Africa and Uganda.

These were installed after late Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on February 14, 2021, declared that Pope Francis had bestowed upon them the honours for their distinguished service to the Catholic Church and community.

First Papal Knight

In a recent interview, the Rev Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the Kampala archdiocesan chancellor, said the process of choosing Knights and Dames dates back to 1921 when Uganda’s first Papal Knight, the late Stanislaus Mugwanya, was knighted during Kabaka Daudi Chwa’s reign.

“It is not an easy task because several people in church have over the years offered admirable service to communities. We have a lot of people who have done a lot exhibiting their faith, but few are chosen and others should not feel offended. This is a title awarded by the Pope after recommendation by the bishop,” he said.

Uganda’s youngest Dame

Dr Ssentumbwe said the first and youngest dame to be installed in Uganda was Ms Bernadette Pia Athieno Olowo.

She was proclaimed by Pope Paul Vl on June 21, 1977, at just 25 years of age in recognition of her work as then ambassador to the Holy See.

Unlike most Ugandan Knights and Dames, Ms Olowo was awarded knighthood of the ‘Order of the Grand Cross’ and became a member of the Outstanding Assembly of Knights after she presented her credentials to Pope Paul VI on January 23, 1975.

Dr Ssentumbwe says for the Knight of ‘The Order of St Sylvester’, which is the fifth papal order in ranking that most Ugandan Knights and Dames hold, the process of selecting the rightful people for the title at times starts at grassroots level where members of the laity may recommend those who over their lifetime have undoubtedly walked the talk regarding faith in God and offered outstanding service to the community.

The Order of St Sylvester follows The Order of St Gregory the Great, followed by The Order of Pius IX, then The Order of the Golden Spur, and The Supreme Order of Christ, which is the first.

It is usually awarded to recognise common people for their exceptional service in church and it may also be bestowed to non-Catholics.

Dr Ssentumbwe says a diocesan bishop at will, chooses individuals he deems fit for the award and he recommends them to the Pope formally in writing.

“The bishop is free to use any method to choose these people, and in most cases he asks the laity. In the Catholic Church we have a very good system that has basic Christian communities, from that we go to the sub-parish, then to the parish. From the parish now in Kampala we have what we call Precariat; a certain group of parishes put together, then from the precariat we come to the diocese,” Dr Ssentumbwe explains.

He adds that there is no particular timeframe for the next Knighthood investiture process since it all depends on a particular diocesan bishop.

After the recommended people for knighthood have been approved, recognised and awarded by the Pope, their conferment is then announced and later on an investiture event during which they are installed is held.

Attire, roles of Papal Knights

The Papal Knights and Dames upon installation while clad in their uniform that includes a cloak and a hat, are each given a yellow gold-fringed Papal Flag with a Papal emblem showing on both sides, a Knight’s cross of the Order of St Sylvester, a goldish medal, an Artisanal ceremonial sword that Dr Ssentumbwe says is used to guard the Eucharist.

“Their role is to work to exhibit faith, and another role during the Eucharist celebration because they are soldiers of Christ, we believe during Holy Communion Christ comes, so they stand in the sanctuary where we usually sit well dressed and with their swords they safe guard the Eucharist,” Dr Ssentumbwe says.

Dr Ssentumbwe says no monetary gain comes with the prestigious appointment and that the Knights take vows to always protect the Church programmes and become ceremonial bodyguards to the Pope and often handle his protocol at official functions.

One of the former Ugandan Knights, Mr Tofiri Kivumbi Malokweza, 93, a former Buganda Kingdom chief for the Kyandondo County, now a resident of Nabweru-Kazo, a Kampala suburb, during an interview intimated that he first heard of his knighthood appointment from rumours among his friends and that he shall be buried with the instruments he was given upon installation.

“Knighthood is not hereditary, when I die I will be buried with my sword and in my uniform,” Mr Malokweza noted.

Other formally knighted Ugandans from the Kampala Archdiocese include Mr Joseph Musoke, the late Joseph Ssempuuma, Mr Aloysius Mubiru, Ms Margrete Ntege, Mr William Mubiru, Mr John Baptist Babumba, and Mr Berdicto Lutakome.