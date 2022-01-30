Prime

The making of Catholic Papal Knights, Dames

Ugandan Papal Knights arrive at the Rubaga Cathedral on January 25, 2022 ahead of the installation Mass of the 4th Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. The Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco was the main celebrant at the event in Kampala, central Uganda. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMIRIZI 

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • The process of choosing Knights and Dames dates back to 1921 when Uganda’s first Papal Knight, the late Stanislaus Mugwanya, was knighted during Kabaka Daudi Chwa’s reign, Juliet Nalwooga writes.

Ceremonial elegance and splendour on Tuesday marked the entrance of new archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese into Rubaga Cathedral.

