All systems go at Absa KH3-7 Hills Run

From the Kabaka Run to the Kampala Marathon, many running events across Uganda carry a deep connection to social causes, aiming to uplift the lives of the less privileged.

The Absa Bank Uganda-powered Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) 7 Hills Run stands out in this regard, with its profound impact resonating deeply within communities. As the second edition of this charity-driven run unfolds at Kololo Airstrip today, it anticipates the participation of over 3,000 runners, a notable increase from last year. The runners tackle the Seven Hills of Kampala across two races; 5km and 22km, all under the banner of the "Run For Her" girl-child campaign.

Last year, the Seven Hills proved to be catalysts for change, as over 2,500 individuals and corporate entities came together, raising over Shs200m in proceeds. These funds were dedicated to addressing various challenges faced by young girls, including reintegration of teenage mothers into school, skills training, and menstrual hygiene management to combat school absenteeism and dropout rates.

One of the winners of the first edition crosses the finish line at Kololo Airstrip last year. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

Aiming for impact

“Overall, the funds benefited a total of 2,750 girls, with the support of various partners like World Vision, TERRWODE, Wakisa Ministries, IYAWE and Mukono High School,” disclosed Billy Bisanga, the Head of Client & Digital Marketing Absa Bank.

“Eighteen teenage mothers received financial support to pursue higher education, while an additional 138 were equipped with practical skills in collaboration with Makerere University. Moreover, over 1,350 girls at Mukono High School received reusable sanitary pads, and funds were allocated to construct essential facilities for 1,262 girls' hygiene at Awac Primary School in the Karamoja region."

On Sunday, Absa Bank and KH3 reaffirm their commitment to being agents of positive change in society. The event kicks off with an invigorating warm-up session at 6 am, followed by the official flag-off..

“With all necessary security permits secured, we assure participants of a safe and seamless run. Aquafina have set up water points at each hill, ensuring runners stay hydrated throughout the race. Participants will receive ribbons upon completing each hill, marking their progress and achievements,” said Gerald Okware, KH3’s Head of Communications.

As a testament to their dedication, the winner of the run will be awarded a plot of land worth Shs14.5m at Crown Estate in Bujuuko, courtesy of Bakayima Real Estate.