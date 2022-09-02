Chelimo bids to conquer Brussels

Oscar Chelimo could be a forgotten name already. And understandably so, society moves on pretty fast.

But, he is the lad who scooped a bronze medal over the 5000m final on July 24 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, USA during the Oregon World Championships.

The brother to Commonwealth champions Jacob Kiplimo and Victor Kiplangat is back on track tonight, perhaps one time this season.

Chelimo is targeting another impressive display when he lines-up in the field of 18 men for the 5000m race at the Brussels Diamond League (DL) Meeting in Belgium tonight.

“I’m more than ready,” the 20-year-old told this paper. It will be his fourth race over the distance this year and he hasn’t finished below third in any.

Chelimo left the Rosa Associati training camp in Kween to travel to his management’s office in Tuscany, Italy before connecting to the Belgian capital.

His career has had a massive turnaround since finishing a distant 16th in the 5000m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

“I sat down with my coach (Guiseppe Giambrone) after Tokyo and we agreed to change some things. Now this season, things have worked,” he said after winning his first senior medal in Eugene.

The 2019 World Cross-country junior bronze medallist has a tough field to face which comprises lanky Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha who won the 10000m world silver medal three years ago.

There is a big Kenyan presence comprising Daniel Ebenyo, Cornelius Kemboi, Nicholas Kipkorir, world 5000m silver medallist Jacob Krop and world 10000m silver medallist Stanley Mburu.

Kejelcha is the second fastest in the field this year with 12:52.10 while Commonwealth silver medallist Kipkorir has posted 12:46.33.

Certainly, the addition of Americans Grant Fisher, Joe Klecker and William Kinciad in the mix should push Chelimo to beat his own personal best (PB) mark of 13:06.79. “Yes I will,” he added.

Another Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo will be on track for the 1500m, putting in final touches before the DL finals next week.

BRUSSELS DIAMOND LEAGUE

UGANDANS IN ACTION - TODAY

Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Oscar Chelimo (5000m)

LIVE ON SS 228, 9PM

CHELIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of Birth: Dec 12, 2001

Age: 20

Major Event: 5000m

Personal Best: 13:06.79

Major Honours: 2022 World 5000m bronze, 2019 World Cross-country junior bronze

Coach: Guiseppe Giambrone

Management: Rosa Associati

CHELIMO ON TRACK IN 2022 (5000M)

May 22: Castiglione Meeting (3rd, 13:11.16)

Jul 21: Oregon Worlds (1st, 13:24.24)