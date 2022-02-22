Chemutai stellar, as Nakaayi’s thirst grows

Back to winning ways. Chemutai has struggled with fatigue and knee injury since striking gold at Tokyo Games last year but is finally picking the right paces. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

  • Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai looks to have a better knee after she conquered the mud on a tough course to win the 6.5km race at the CrossCup de Hannut race  in Hannut, Belgium, on Sunday.

Middle-distance runner Halimah Nakaayi is hoping to improve her own national record (NR) over the 800m Indoor when she lines up at the Orbens Copernicus Cup in Toruń, France, today.

