NCS’ Ogwel talks fixing funding gaps

Vision. Ogwel has been inspired by 2020 success. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

Emerging from the Covid crisis and the busy Olympic year, the perception of sports in Uganda has significantly changed.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the deduction of the sports budget yet most sportsmen excelled at the global stage.
Patrick Ogwel, general secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), says this has highlighted the need for more funding to the sector.
“We’ve shown that we can manage sports well even with lean budgets. We set our priorities right and I am happy it all paid off,” Ogwel said in an interview. 

