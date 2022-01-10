Cheptegei to headline Lake Mburo Park’s Kigambira run

Set for duty. Star runner Cheptegei will lead the way. PHOTO / FILE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Co-existence. The Kurambira Run is geared toward support for conservation and pro community economic development programmes for people around Lake Mburo National Park, in particular bee farmers, who coexist with wildlife.

Olympic and world long distance champion Joshua Cheptegei is one of the most sought after athletes in the world.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.