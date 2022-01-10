Cheptegei to headline Lake Mburo Park’s Kigambira run

Olympic and world long distance champion Joshua Cheptegei is one of the most sought after athletes in the world.

Away from the track, Cheptegei has been the face of local tourism having been named Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) ambassador in February last year.

The sight of Cheptegei thumping his chest at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 5000m Olympic race was a reminder to the world that Uganda has more than half of the world’s mountain gorilla population.

The track star will now shift his ambassadorial duties to Lake Mburo National Game Park on Saturday for the Kigambira run.

The run is geared towards supporting conservation and community economic development programmes for people around Lake Mburo National Park, in particular bee farmers, who coexist with wildlife.

The event gives Ugandans the chance to run alongside Cheptegei on the day in the 5km and 10km races at a fee of Shs100, 000.

The race will start and finish at Kigambira Safari Lodge located in the park with participants accessing the park at no extra cost.

Whoever crosses the 10km first will walk away Shs1m richer among plenty of others prizes to give away.

The community is fully backing the development with scores already registering to celebrate wildlife.