Halimah Nakaayi seeks athletes vote

Halimah Nakaayi arrived here yesterday for the World Championships from her training base in Nijmegen, Netherlands. She has a big task on track, to emulate her compatriot Joshua Cheptegei and defend her 800m title which begins with the Heats in the early hours of Friday, Kampala time.

However, before the jet lag fades, Nakaayi will aim to win a vote for one of the six slots for the Athletes’ Commission.

“I feel the responsibility to stand up for the needs of athletes and to defend their rights,” her campaign message says.

The 27-year-old began her campaigns on July 1 via social media with support from her manager Jurrie van der Velden and her close training partners Ronald Musagala and Winnie Nanyondo.

“We have started voting and I hope it goes well,” Musagala said from the Athletes’ Village yesterday.

According to the World Athletics, “all athletes accredited for the Oregon22 will vote between July 15 and 20 in team venues.”

To be eligible for the seat, one must have competed in one of the last two editions of the Worlds or at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or here at the Oregon22 stage.

Eseosa Fostine Desalu of Team Italy, Tarsis Gracious Orogot of Team Uganda, and Kenneth Bednarek of Team United States compete in the Men's 200m heats on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Orogot qualified for the semi finals after coming third in Heat 4 in 20.44 seconds. PHOTO/AFP

Meanwhile, Immaculate Chemutai looked good in 12th place as she approached the 19km mark but struggled thereafter and did not complete the women’s marathon final yesterday.