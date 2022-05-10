Hanisha’s addition a greater push to KCCA

KCCA Netball Club registered a tremendous win of 67-24 against Ugandan counterparts UPDF in their opening fixture of the East African Netball Club Championships yesterday at the Kamwokya Community Sports complex.

KCCA dominated the game right from the first whistle, thanks to the prowess of new recruit and former UCU shooter Hanisha Muhameed alongside counterparts Shadiah Nassanga and Irene Eyaru who alternated in the shooting circle throughout the game.

Hanisha is no new face in the netball circles as she has served on the She Cranes team on a few occasions, but this is her first time representing a club at the East African level, and all she could do was cherish the experience and the win.

“This win means a lot to me and I will be so grateful if my team wins the trophy since it is my first competition at KCCA as well as my first East African Championship,” she said.

Meanwhile, coach Fred Mugerwa believes Hanisha is a great addition that they have been looking for.

“Last season we wanted a shooter because we have been using goal attackers as shooters. If she coordinates well with players in other positions, it will be so good. She has played well in today’s game and we are all happy for the win,” he said.

In other fixtures, Uganda Prisons beat Tanzania’s JKT Mbweni 62-24 as NIC registered a 70-28 win against Uhamiaji.

With Kenyan teams shunning the competition citing a lack of funds, teams from Tanzania, Uganda, and Zanzibar have been pooled in two groups A and B.

Group A has Ugandan clubs NIC and Prisons, JKT Mbweni and Uhamiaj from Tanzania as well as KVZ of Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, pool B consists of Uganda’s KCCA and UPDF, JKU from Zanzibar and Tamiseni of Tanzania.

The first two from each group will engage in the semi-finals.

EAST AFRICA NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Results

KCCA 67-24 UPDF

Uganda Prisons 62– 24 JKT Mbweni