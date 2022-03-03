Uganda national netball team gets Commonwealth boost

As part of their build-up to the historic Commonwealth Games due this July and August in Birmingham, the Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes , will have various regional tours.

These tours are also aimed at building netball from the grassroots as well as act as a talent search platform in different parts of the country.

This drive has been joined by GOtv Uganda who presented a Shs81.6m sponsorship package to ably prepare for the Commonwealth Games in England.

The package from the paid TV terrestrial service in Africa owned by broadcaster MultiChoice also includes training equipment, sets of jerseys and publicity for selected netball games as well as travel tickets to Birmingham among others. The deal willl last two years.

Outstanding outfit

“We have chosen the She Cranes because they are outstanding in East Africa, Africa and the whole world. The sponsorship largely goes towards their kit for the Birmingham showpiece,” said Joan Ssemanda Kizza, the GOtv Public Relations Officer.

A number of players who converged at the Old Kampala playgrounds as the sponsorship was being unveiled were delighted to receive the package.

“Of course the sponsorship is very exciting not only for the federation but also for the players. The girls have been performing quite excellently with zero sponsorship, so you can imagine what will happen with sponsorship. We shall do even better,” said Goal Shooter (GS) Hanisha Muhameed.