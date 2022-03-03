Uganda national netball team gets Commonwealth boost

Ball Possession. GOtv’s Ssemanda (3rd L), Head of Marketing Colin Asiimwe(4th R)hand over a dummy cheque of Shs81.6m to UNF president Babirye (C) and players at Old Kampala on March 2, 2022. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • The  package from the paid TV terrestrial service in Africa owned by broadcaster MultiChoice also includes  training equipment, sets of jerseys and publicity for selected netball games as well as travel tickets to Birmingham among others. The deal willl last two years

As part of their build-up to the historic Commonwealth Games due this July and August in Birmingham, the Uganda national netball team, the She Cranes , will have various regional tours.
These tours are also aimed at building netball from the grassroots as well as act as a talent search platform in different parts of the country.
This drive has been joined by GOtv Uganda who presented a Shs81.6m sponsorship package  to ably prepare for the Commonwealth Games in England.
The  package from the paid TV terrestrial service in Africa owned by broadcaster MultiChoice also includes  training equipment, sets of jerseys and publicity for selected netball games as well as travel tickets to Birmingham among others. The deal willl last two years. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.