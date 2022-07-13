Mwase applauds Sanlam for Team Uganda’s travel insurance boost

Moses Mwase, the Chef de Mission to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, has applauded Sanlam insurance company for their boots towards Team Uganda.

Sanlam are the official travel insurance partners for the team. The insurance will cater for a contingent of 96 which includes 78 athletes and 18 primary officials.

Sanlam also backed Team Uganda at last year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“It’s a manifestation of trust and we are looking for a long-term partnership with the company that will also spread down to the national sports federations in future,” Mwase, also vice president of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), said.

Ruth Namuli, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sanlam, said that their motivation to renew the partnership was driven by the massive success that Team Uganda attained in Japan.

There, Uganda picked four medals – two Golds, one silver and one bronze. The Golds went to Peruth Chemutai (3000m, women’ steeplechase) and Joshua Cheptegei (5000m).

The latter also got silver in the 10,000m, with Jacob Kiplimo picking bronze in the same race.

“We were really excited to see the team coming back with medals and this time we’re looking for double figures since we have a bigger contingent from different disciplines,” Namuli said.

The insurance package will cover a range of risks that include Covid-19 illness, theft or loss of property, accidental injury during travel and any other related incidents that may occur during the team’s stay in Birmingham.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Uganda had six medals. That included two Golds by Cheptegei (5000m and 10,000m) and one from Stella Chesang (10,000m women).