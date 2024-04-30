New track facility set to boost athletics

The Bwerenga peninsula in Kawuku-Entebbe is about to get a major boost for athletics.

While the area already boasts a magnificent fuel storage facility, a new standard 8-lane running track estimated to cost up to Shs1b is under construction by the Kids of Africa Charity Organisation, a Swiss-run organisation.

Currently, the only standard running track in the country is Mandela National Stadium Namboole, which remains under construction.

This has forced the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) to hold national events on a makeshift gravel track at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono. Some athletes have even faced the challenge of training at Ndejje University or going all the way to Nairobi, Kenya to prepare for international competitions.

"We're building a standard racing track that will be accessible to all athletes," said Esbern Budolfsen, a coach with Kids of Africa Athletics Club. "It will also offer training opportunities for local and international athletes."

The new facility is conveniently located just 5km from the Kampala-Entebbe highway and about 15 minutes from Entebbe International Airport.

A view of the athletics track under construction in Entebbe by the Kids of Africa organisation.

In addition to the 8-lane standard track, the complex will feature an integrated standard football and rugby pitch. Current construction is focused on grass planting and establishing drainage systems.

Once completed, the complex will also boast of soft gravel tracks for road running, facilities for hill training, a gym and an 8-lane cinder track for select field events.

The track will be available for use by federations, clubs, groups, and individuals for both elite and recreational running.

There's already international interest – the Brazilian Athletics Confederation has inquired about using the facility for their teams.

The beginning

The Kids of Africa Athletics Club isn't just the primary beneficiary of the new track facility; it's the driving force behind it.

The club's story began organically in 2009. Kids from the nearby Kids of Africa children's home joined Dr Burkhard Varnholt, Dorte and Tage Budolfsen on their morning jogs.

This sparked a passion for running, leading a group of children and adults to participate in their first major tournament at the International School of Uganda. Running events across the country became a regular activity.

In December 2022, the club took a significant leap forward. Famed athletics coach Moses Asonya joined forces with athletics enthusiast Esbern Budolfsen to transform the program from recreational running to a structured training ground for aspiring athletes.

Asonya, now the head coach, was impressed by their vision: "They were keen on elite development by offering the best facilities," he said.

The club's commitment to excellence was evident in the 2023 school holidays. An open training camp attracted athletes from across Uganda. Overwhelming demand led to the official formation of the athletics club in January 2024, and their affiliation with the Uganda Athletics Federation.

Today, the club boasts a roster of promising athletes. Margaret Ijorea, a silver medalist in the 800m at the second national trials, is just one example.

Others include middle-distance runners Joan Nammande and Faith Lakisa, sprinters Joshua Omaruk, Andrew Mutumba, Brian Jjjunju, and Hussein Taboon, and long-distance runners Gerald Peko, Patrick Labeja, and Julius Lugoloobi.

The club even has field event specialists like shot putters Joan Akankwasa and Emily Sanyu, and long jumpers Alex Lusiba and Andrew Mutumba.

The new track facility will be a game-changer for these athletes and countless others.

Building the dream

Kids of Africa, a Swiss-supported NGO dedicated to youth empowerment and community development, is organising fundraising efforts to complete the track.

Their annual Kids of Africa Run and Bike race at Kids Pioneer Primary School on September 8, 2024, aims to raise the necessary funds to complete the pavilion and accompanying facilities such as parking and ball courts.