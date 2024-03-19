NMG-Uganda, Buganda Kingdom in joint bid to contain HIV

Buganda Kingdom says they expect the partnership with Nation Media Media group Uganda in the annual Kabaka’s birthday run, to rump up more Ugandans to support the Kingdom wipe out HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Birthday Run Kits sales outlet at the offices on Monday, Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa the Buganda Kingdom second deputy Prime Minister said the Kingdom is happy to enlist the support of the Nation Media Group because if Ugandans think that government alone can end the war against HIV/AIDS, then Ugandans are doomed because it is not government who us spreading the disease but Ugandans who need to be supported.

“For the past five years, the top ten districts in the country with the highest HIV/AIDS infections were from within Buganda Kingdom. I am glad to be here today to mobilize individuals to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in the Kingdom. I thank the Daily Monitor for coming to deepen the campaign,” he said.

He explained that since Buganda Kingdom started the Kabaka’s birthday run five years ago, the Kingdom has been able to reduce the infections in seven of the previous ten districts and now they are only left with Masaka, Rakai and Kalangala Islands where the infections still remain high and the Kingdom would like to ensure that by 2030, it would have eliminated the disease.

Remmy Kisakye, the chief executive officer Majestic Brands, the commercial arm of the Kingdom, said since the Kingdom approached the Nation Media Group to partner with them in the campaign early this year, they have seen a difference in the way they have previously organized the event.

They will be selling the birthday run kits at the NMG offices at Airtel House in Wampewo Avenue and it has opened up opportunities for other partnerships in health and education campaigns among other areas of cooperation.

Susan Nsibirwa, the NMG-Uganda managing director, said this being the maiden participation in the Kabaka’s run, the group is happy to participate in the event because all along, it has been wondering how to contribute to the noble cause.

“This is the first time we are partnering with the Kabaka run. All along, we have been wondering how to participate. Partnering with the kingdom reflects our commitment to partner with community initiatives that impact on society. The Kabaka’s birthday day run has been impactful on the community,” she said.

She added that this years theme; “Men for good health to save the Girl Child and Fight to End HIV/AIDs,” is exciting when it comes to the fight against HIV/AIDS and NMG-Uganda is already collaborating with Airtel Uganda in other ways that is why the kits are being sold at Airtel House.