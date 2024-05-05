Real Olympics test awaits Cheptegei, Kiplimo in Oslo

On August 2, the world, particularly Ugandans, will be glued to their television screens for the men’s 10000m final at the Paris Olympics.

That event, surely, is the country’s biggest bet for a medal at the Games as both Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo will be favourites for the gold inside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

For any event to paint a picture of what to expect on that day, it will be at the Wanda Diamond League (DL) leg in Oslo, Norway on May 30.

Event organisers for this meeting commonly referred to as the Bislett Games, have assembled the best 5000m field to compete inside the Bislett Stadium.

World record holder and reigning Olympic champion Cheptegei and Commonwealth champion Kiplimo have headlined that cast.

The field has equally attracted their Ethiopian rivals in current world number one Yomif Kejelcha and 2021 Wanda Diamond League champion Berihu Aregawi.

Not over yet. Kejelcha, who won 10000m world silver behind Cheptegei at the Doha World Championships in Qatar five years ago, and Aregawi who stunned the Ugandans to 10000m Olympic gold three years ago in Japanese capital Tokyo, have more company.

The Ethiopian cast will also comprise their more experienced counterpart Hagos Gebrhiwet, who has since reminded the world of his prowess with 5000m gold at the recent African Games in Ghana.

The field will also have world number four Telahun Haile Bekele who won at the Oslo DL two years ago. Like 2019 winner Cheptegei, Kejelcha, Aregawi and Gebrhiwet have all won the 5000m DL trophy before.

Kiplimo recently floored a world-class field to retain his senior men’s 10km title during the World Athletics Cross-country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia a month ago.

The race in Oslo is tipped to produce a pretty fast time, around 12:40 minutes or under and it will determine how Cheptegei and Kiplimo plan for Paris.

OSLO DIAMOND LEAGUE - MAY 30

MEN’S 5000M EXPECTED FIELD: Joshua Cheptegei & Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda), Yomif Kejelcha, Selemon Barega, Hagos Gebrhiwet & Telahun Haile Bekele (Ethiopia), Luis Grijalva (Guatemala), Dominic Lobalu (Switzerland), Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

CHEPTEGEI AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: September 12, 1996

Major Races: 5000m, 10000m

Personal Bests: 5000m (12:35.36), 10000m (26:11.00), 21km (59:21)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

Kit Sponsor: Nike

CHEPTEGEI IN 2024

Mar 30: World X-Country (6th, 28:24)

Mar 16: Laredo 10K (2nd, 25:53)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2023

Dec 3: Valencia Marathon (37th, 2:08:59)

Aug 20: Budapest Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:51.42)

June 30: Lausanne DL (2nd, 12:41.61)

Jun 2: Florence DL (4th, 12:53.81)

Mar 19: New York Half-Marathon (2nd, 1:02:09)

Feb 18: World X-Country (3rd, 29:37)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2022

Dec 31: NN San Silvestre 10K (1st, 27:09)

Jul 24: Oregon Worlds 5000m Final (9th, 13:13.12)

Jul 21: Oregon Worlds 5000m Heat 1 (4th, 13:24.47)

Jul 17: Oregon Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:27.43)

May 27: Prefontaine Classic 5000m (1st, 12:57.99)

Mar 6: Cannes 10K (1st, 26:49)

CHEPTEGEI AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

2014 World Junior Champs: 4th, 5000m (13:32.84)

2014 World Junior Champs: 1st, 10000m (28:32.86)

2014 African Champs: DNF, 10000m (DNF)

2015 African Junior Champs: 1st, 10000m (29:58.70)

2015 World Champs Beijing: 9th, 10000m (27:48.89)

2016 Olympic Games Rio: 8th, 5000m (13:09.17)

2016 Olympic Games Rio: 6th, 10000m (27:10.06)

2017 World Cross-country: 30th, Senior race (30:08)

2017 World Champs London: 2nd, 10000m (26:49.94)

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast: 1st, 5000m (13:50.83)

2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast: 1st, 10000m (27:19.62)

2019 World Cross-country Champs: 1st, 10km (31:40)

2019 World Champs Doha: 1st, 10000m (26:48.36)

2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 4th (Men’s 21km)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 2nd, 10000m (27:43.63)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 1st, 5000m (12:58.15)

2022 World Champs Oregon: 1st, 10000m (27:27.43)

2023 World Cross-country Champs: 3rd, 10km (29:37)

2022 World Champs Oregon: 9th, 5000m (13:13.12)

2023 World Champs Budapest: 1st, 10000m (27:51.42)

2024 World Cross-country Champs: 6th, 10km (28:24)

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi

Personal Bests: 7:26.64 (3000m), 12:48.63 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

2024 World Cross-country: 1st (Senior Men’s 10km)

2023 World Cross-country: 1st (Senior Men’s 10km)

2022 Commonwealth Games: 1st (5000m Final)

2022 Commonwealth Games: 1st (10000m Final)

2022 Eugene World Champs: 3rd (10000m Final)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 5th (5000m Final)

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 3rd (10000m Final)

2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 1st (Men’s 21km)

2019 World Cross-country: 2nd (Senior Men’s 10km)

2018 World Jnr Champs: 2nd (10000m), 6th (5000m)

2018 Commonwealth Games: 4th (10000m)

2017 London World Champs: 22nd (10000m Heats)

2017 World Cross-country: 1st (Junior Men’s 8km)

2016 Rio Olympics: 26th (5000m Heats)

2016 World Jnr Champs: 3rd (10000m)