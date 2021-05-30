Sprinter Leni seeks to improve in Greece

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Sprinter Shida Leni is happy that she is on a progressive curve in terms of time ever since moving to Europe a fortnight ago. She has consistently improved her times over the 400m events she has competed at in Austria, Italy and Spain. “Consistently improving since the first race encourages me a lot,” said Leni early this week.

Her target is to beat the qualification standard of 51.35 seconds to book a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. But the deadline for qualification of June 29 is fast approaching and Leni must take each moment on the track in Europe seriously.

The national record holder however feels that she has the right attitude when she lines up at the Venizelia Meeting to be held at Dimotiko Stadio in Chania, Greece today.

Invaluable exposure

This race at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze circuit is will be her seventh overall and fourth in Europe over the lap this season.

She first posted 53.01 seconds to easily win the one-lap race during the Midsummer Track Night Meeting at Vienna Athletics Center on May 15.

Four days later, Leni posted 53.60 in second place during the Castiglione della Pescaia Meeting in Italy but she wasn’t happy. Leni may have come fourth at the Jaen Paraiso Interior Meeting in Andújar, Spain six days ago but she was impressed with 52.62.

In Chania, her aim is simple. “Actually to improve my time,” she noted. The 26-year-old is bidding to become the first Ugandan to compete over the sprints at the Olympics in 13 years. Justine Bayiga is the last Ugandan to take that card, competing at the 400m during the Beijing 2008 Games in China.

Uganda has one Olympic medal from the sprints; Davis Kamoga’s 400m bronze from the Atlanta 1996 Games.

